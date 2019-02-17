Local indoor track teams bring home sectional titles

Girls indoor track teams from Le Roy and Batavia, and the boyd team from Batavia came away with sectional titles after competing at meets at RIT on Friday and Saturday.

Le Roy garnered 78 points, far outpacing second-place Warsaw at 38 points in Class D.

In Class C, the Batavia girls team also finished well head of the next closest team with 132 points to 47.5 points for Palmyra-Macedon.

For the boys, they notched first with a dominating 152 points to 56 points for Wayne Central.

First place showings for Le Roy:

The Le Roy boys track team finished second to East Rochester with 43 points to 53 points.

First place finishes for Batavia girls:

First place finishes for Batavia boys:

Batavia Coach Nick Burk also sent along this meet report:

The Batavia Indoor track and field team competed in Sectionals last night at RIT and came away with the double championship (boys and girls) for the third year in a row. The boys team won their 8th overall Sectional Championship and 7th title since 2008. The girls team won their 15th Sectional Championship in 17 years with this being their 6th consecutive title. Both teams came into the meet very confident and excited to continue the high level of excellence that our program has developed.

For the boys meet, our dominance in the throws continued with Alex Rood winning the Shot Put (53-10) while Jaheim Smith (48-7.25) and Evan Bartz (44-4.5) took 2nd and 4th respectively. Not to be outdone, our boys Weight Throwers were even more impressive taking the top four places with Matt Grove (51-2.25) winning the event, followed by Evan Bartz (50-0.75), Alex Rood (49-11.25), and Cody Eisenberger (48-6.75).

Batavia's distance crew certainly shined in this meet, particularly Garrick Havens who won the 3200m (10:25.96), the 1600m (4:46.34), and was part of the winning 4x800 Relay (9:03.44) with Zak Jantzi, John Bruggman, and Mario Rosales. Zak Jantzi also won the 1000m (2:40.24) and Mario Rosales took 2nd in the 1000m (2:43.32) and 4th in the 1600m (4:57.67). John Bruggman finished in 4th in the 600m (1:28.77).

Daemon Konieczny had a phenomenal meet as well winning the High Jump (6-1), placing 3rd in the Pole Vault (12-0), and 4th in 55 Hurdles (8.52). Also in the Pole Vault, Andrew Lin placed 5th (11-0) and Matt Adams placed 6th (11-0).

Senior Taiyo Iburi-Bethel had a very impressive meet with a 4th place finish in the 55m (6.76) and 2nd place finish in Long Jump (20-11). Other scorers for Batavia were Joey Gefell finishing 5th for Triple Jump (38-9), Terrez Smith finished 5th in the 55m (6.78), Troy Helsdon finished 5th in the 3200m (11:12.23), Brock Every finished 6th in the 600m (1:31.89) and the 4x400 Relay with Joey Gefell, Colton Martin, Leo Liang, and Zack Anderson finishing 5th (3:49.80).

Batavia's boys finished 1st out of 17 scoring teams with 152 points, followed by UPrep with 71 points and Wayne with 56 points.

The Batavia girls indoor track team had a truly gritty performance last night led by a group of seniors that have been a part of our success for a long time. Liz Cohen had an incredible meet placing 2nd in the 55 Hurdles (9.20), 2nd in the Pole Vault (9-0) and 3rd in Triple Jump (33-3.5). Emily Caccamise earned a repeat championship in the 1500m Racewalk (9:04.69), Jalesa Smith placed 2nd in the High Jump (4-6), 2nd in Long Jump (16-4), and 4th in the Weight Throw (32-8.75), and Caitlin Kingston placed 4th in the 600m (1:45.96) These four athletes finish their indoor track careers having never lost a Sectional meet and contributing 56 points towards last night's team championship.

Arianna Brown earned a Sectional Championsip in the High Jump (4-8) while also running on the 4x200 Relay with Sarah Adams, Jadin Vasciannie, and Caitlin Kingston which placed 3rd (1:56.04). Sarah Adams also place 2nd in the Triple Jump (34-0.5). The girls 4x400 Relay of Caitlin Kingston, Noelia Ventura, Aurelia Colby, and Piper Harloff finished 3rd (4:30.43), and the 4x800 Relay of Sadie Loria, Maddie Taggart, Sam Davis, and Makayla Andolora finished 6th (11:14.87).

The girls Throwers also had a tremendous meet! Along with Jalesa Smith's 4th place finish in Weight Throw, Maggie Andersen finished in 2nd (41-7.5) and Rebekah Daniszewski finished 6th (32-2.25). Rebekah also earned a 2nd place finish in the Shot Put (32-2).

Other scorers for the Blue Devils last night were Melanie Quinones-Santiago finished 5th in the 3000m (12:05.91) and 4th in the 1500m (5:40.03), Sydney Konieczny finished 4th in the 1000m (3:20.56), Elizabeth Kingston finished 4th in the 1500m Racewalk (9:22.23), Gavin Konieczny finished 3rd in Pole Vault (8-6), and Camryn Buck finsished 3rd in High Jump (4-6).

Batavia's girls finished 1st out of 19 scoring teams with 132 points followed by Wayne with 72 points and Pal-Mac with 47.5 points.



This performance really demonstrates the tremendous effort by our Blue Devil athletes and also the guidance from our incredible coaching staff. Dan Geiger (throws), Rich Boyce (High Jump/Distance), William Buckenmeyer (Hurdles/Distance), Eric Allen (Jumps), Alex Veltz (Sprints), Wayne Wadams (Pole Vault), and Brandon Stevenson (Sprints) provide our athletes with the essential skills and motivation necessary to continue our very successful tradition of track and field at Batavia High School. Between indoor and outdoor track, we've been blessed with so many great athletes and great individual performances which have directly led to 33 Sectional Championships (Indoors and Outdoors) for our program since 2003. Batavia's Indoor track team rose to the occasion once again to represent our community and our school as a tough and dedicated team! Go Blue Devils!!

