Lockport teen who died at Indian Falls was Section VI diving champion

Jacob Minnick, the 18-year-old from Lockport who died yesterday in a drowning incident at Indian Falls, was a back-to-back to Section VI diving champion, according to the Lockport Journal.

In his senior year at Lockport High School, Minnick was undefeated.

He had just completed his freshman year on Clarion University where he was a member of the swim team. The athletic department issued the following press release (and photo above):

CLARION, Pa. – Jacob Minnick, a member of the Clarion men's swimming & diving team, tragically passed away on Thursday, June 17. He was 18 years old. A native of Lockport, N.Y., Minnick had just completed his first year of study at Clarion and was an active member of the Golden Eagle team.



Information regarding memorial services are not available at this time.



"Jacob was a very sincere, polite, happy, caring kid," said Diving Coach Dave Hrovat. "In the time I got to know him, it was easy to see that he loved training with his teammates and loved being part of the program. He had a bright future ahead of him, athletically and academically. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to all his family and loved ones, and let them know that we are there for them in this tremendously difficult time."



"Jacob had a smiling, bright-eyed face every day walking on the pool deck," said Head Swimming & Diving Coach Bree Kelley. "He enjoyed his teammates and Clarion and we were excited to see him progress through our program. We are surely going to miss that smiling face. We will be offering counseling services for our team if they should need it but in the meantime our team will stand together to support one another through this tough loss."



"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Jacob," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy Snodgrass, Ed.D. "He was an important and valued member of our men's swimming and diving program, and quickly developed strong bonds with his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone who knew and loved him."



"I extend our deepest sympathy to Jacob's family, friends, teammates and the faculty and staff in the Clarion community who knew him," said Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Ed.D. "Any loss of life is a tragedy, but the grief cuts especially deep as we mourn a young man who had accomplished so much and had so much more to give."



Minnick recently completed his first year as a member of the Golden Eagle men's swimming & diving program, and was a Biology / Ecology major. A freshman from Lockport High School, he did not compete during the 2020-21 season but was an integral part of the team during their training schedule. One of the top divers in the history of Lockport, he was a three-time state meet qualifier in high school, with a number of section championships to his credit. He placed 14th at the state meet as a junior and 16th as a senior.