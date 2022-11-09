Man accused of abandoning dogs in apartment pleads not guilty on animal cruelty indictment

One of the two people charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly abandoning a pair of dogs in an apartment on Bank Street entered a not guilty plea in County Court today.

It was the first appearance in County Court for Andrew A. Searight, 35, following his Grand Jury indictment on the two felony counts under New York's Ag and Market Law, section 353-a(1).

His codefendant, Jerrtonia A. Scarbrough, 24, who was also indicted, is being prosecuted separately.

They are accused of abandoning two Pitbulls in apartment 60 at 337 Bank St., Batavia. The two animals were found malnourished and covered in feces in their cages inside the apartment on May 10, according to witness statements.

The male Pitbull recovered while the female Pitbull had to be euthanized.

Searight was ordered to return to court at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, for a preliminary conference in his case, with oral arguments on any motions in the case set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

