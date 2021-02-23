Man accused of attempted murder could be first to go on trial locally in more than a year

Jacob Sponaugle

A Batavia resident accused of attempted murder could be the first defendant to face an in-person trial in Genesee County since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Jacob Sponaugle, 22, being held in the Genesee County Jail, made a virtual appearance today while the attorneys in the case informed Judge Charles Zambito they had no oral arguments to make in motions they've filed in the case.

Zambito will read their motion papers -- standard pretrial motions -- and issue a ruling in a few weeks.

He scheduled an in-person appearance for Sponaugle at 9:30 a.m., April 12. The judge noted that it is likely -- since Sponaugle is being held in custody -- that of all the pending potential trial cases, his could be the first in County Court since the coronavirus outbreak.

April 12 will be the plea cut-off date for Sponaugle, though District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said after today's hearing that he has yet to make a plea offer in the case. He didn't indicate whether he would or not.

Sponaugle is accused of shooting a person entering the lobby of the Days Inn in Batavia in July.

He is also charged with: assault, 1st; criminal use of a firearm; aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd; criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd; and criminal sale of a firearm, 3rd.

Video below, coverage of the July 22 incident.