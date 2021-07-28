Man accused of being a sexual predator facing additional child abuse charges

Melvin Huntley

A 40-year-old Batavia arrested earlier this month on sex abuse charges has been arrested on additional child sex abuse charges.

Melvin Andre Huntley, of Wilkinson Road, is charged with two counts of sex abuse 1st. The children are less than 11 and less than 13 years old. He is also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 8, he was arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child; course of conduct against a child in the first degree; first-degree rape; first-degree sex abuse.

The Sheriff's Office said of the first set of charges that Huntley was arrested after an investigation into him sexually assaulting a child/children over an extended period of time.

These new charges are the result of the ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing more information about the case at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Huntley is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bail.

The case is being investigated by Howard Carlson.