Makeen Ithna-Asheri

A Batavia man facing a manslaughter charge for allegedly letting the mother of his children die of a drug overdose entered a not-guilty plea in County Court on Monday.

Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 61, is accused of buying drugs for Anda Ithna-Asheri, 61, and then when she overdosed, he allegedly failed to provide aid.

Police were called to the Ithna-Asheri residence at Northside Meadows at 9:32 p.m., Dec. 31, to investigate a report that two adults had overdosed in the presence of their children.

When patrols arrived, Anda Ithna-Asheri was already dead. Emergency responders administered several doses of Narcan to revive Makeen Ithna-Asheri, according to police.

The children were reported to be aged seven and ten.

Last week, Ithna-Asheri was indicated by a Genesee County Grand Jury on counts of manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Ithna-Asheri entered a not-guilty plea to all charges.

Motions in the case are set to be argued at 1:45 p.m., Aug. 9 in Genesee County Court.

Judge Melissa Cianfrini continued Ithna-Asheri's confinement status at $50k bail, $100k bond, and $150k partially secured bond. Still in jail on the same bail.