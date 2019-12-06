Man accused of participating in assault on Highland Parkway pleads guilty

Riley Mayer

A 21-year-old Batavia resident entered a guilty plea in Genesee County Court on Thursday to a single count of assault in the second degree for his part in an attack on a victim on Highland Parkway in October.

Riley B. Mayer, of South Main Street, was initially charged with gang assault since two other people were also suspected of participating in the assault. One other person has been charged and charges are pending against a third suspect, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said.

The plea came with no conditions on a possible sentence, and under statute Mayer faces up to seven years in prison.

The victim in the attack allegedly suffered serious injuries in the Oct. 4 attack.

Mayer will be sentenced at a later date.