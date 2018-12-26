Local Matters

December 26, 2018 - 6:24pm

Man associated with Amber Alert after Bergen girl disappeared facing possible federal charges

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, bergen, batavia, news
Torres-Acevedo

A 22-year-old Batavia man who was the subject of a manhunt at the end of November after he allegedly drove off with a Bergen girl in blue SUV, which prompted an Amber Alert, is back in Genesee County and may face federal charges.

Sheriff William Sheron said today that because Jose Guillermo Torres-Acevedo is suspected of taking the girl across state lines, the Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI to determine if Torres-Acevedo should be charged by federal authorities.

Locally, he's been charged with grand larceny 3rd and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing the Dodge Journey he is accused of using to transport a girl from her Bergen home.

He is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bail.

In November, Torres-Acevedo was arrested following an investigation by State Police and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. A judge issued a complete stay away order requiring Torres Acevedo to have no contact with the girl.

The morning of Nov. 29, Torres-Acevedo allegedly drove to the girls home and picked her up. The Sheriff's Office was soon notified that the girl was missing and an Amber Alert was issued that afternoon.

The girl, authorities said, went with Torres-Acevedo willingly.

The girl and Torres Acevedo were reportedly located that night at a Walmart in Mansfield, Pa. when authorities were able to ping the girl's mobile phone.

Torres-Acevedo was taken into custody and the girl was returned to her family in Bergen. Torres-Acevedo waived extradition and a deputy picked him up in Pennsylvania on Friday.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Bergen Town Court next month to face charges stemming from his initial arrest by State Police.

Upcoming

blue button