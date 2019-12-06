Man found with stolen property pleads guilty, released from jail pending sentencing

A 22-year-old North Chili man who was found sleeping in a car in Pavilion in May, along with a woman and a with a cache of apparently stolen items, is being released from jail under terms of the state's new bail reform law while awaiting sentencing after his guilty plea in Genesee County Court on Thursday.

Daniel Lewis entered a guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree as a second felony offender and faces a minimum prison sentence of one and a half to 3 years and a maximum sentence of two to four years.

He admitted to possession of a stolen debit card.

After his guilty plea, his assigned attorney, Fred Rarick, asked Judge Charles Zambito to consider releasing Lewis under supervision of Genesee Justice since he will become eligible for such a release Jan. 1 under terms of New York's new bail reform law.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman made sure Zambito was aware that Lewis has a prior probation violation and a prior parole revocation.

After confirming that Lewis has a place to live if released -- his father's house -- and instructing Lewis to submit to a substance abuse evaluation and abide by any recommendations for treatment, Zambito agreed to release him under supervision.

Lewis is eligible for parole supervision at sentencing and Zambito told Lewis his ability -- or inability -- to follow instructions regarding evaluation and treatment will be a factor in his decision at sentencing.

Lewis was arrested May 27 when Deputy Ryan Young was dispatched to Peoria Road in Pavilion for a report of a disabled or abandoned vehicle. Young found Lewis and Stormy Watts, 21, of Stafford, sleeping in the back seat. They told Young they were waiting for a time to call somebody to come and bring them gas.

Upon further investigation, Young found numerous items that appeared to have been stolen from vehicles inside the car with Lewis and Watts.

Both were arrested (we don't have an update available on Watts' case).

Young also reportedly found a firearm in the vehicle and Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. That charge was subsequently dropped in connection with the plea agreement, Friedman confirmed for Zambito yesterday.