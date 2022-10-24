Local Matters

October 24, 2022 - 9:12pm

Man reportedly on West Main claiming to be cop chasing someone

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

A caller in the area of Rite Aid on West Main Street and Lewiston reports an encounter with a man who may have had a gun who said he was a police officer chasing someone and was last seen heading toward Tops.

He is described as a thinner white male wearing jeans, a red windbreaker and a black of blue ball cap.

Troopers and deputies are responding with Batavia PD.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m.: A responding officer reports detaining a subject fitting the description behind Tops.

