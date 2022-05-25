Man reportedly spitting on people on Main Street

Genesee County Sheriff's dispatch reports that he's received walk-up complaints of a person in a green hoodie and black pants on Main Street near Center Street walking up to people and spitting on them.

Batavia patrol officers responding.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: Sheriff William Sheron received a phone call reporting that a man was on Main Street spitting on people. He radioed the report to dispatch. Police on scene said that upon arrival, they were told that the man had spit on two women. The first woman had left the scene, and the second woman declined to press charges. The police interviewed the man and sent him on his way.