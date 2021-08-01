Local Matters

August 1, 2021 - 1:59pm

Man shows up at ER with gunshot wound, police open investigation

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

Press release:

On August 1, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m. officers from the City of Batavia Police Department were dispatched to RRH-UMMC’s emergency department for a report of a gunshot wound.  Officers interviewed the victim, a male, who arrived at the hospital seeking treatment. The victim is in his early 40’s and officers believe that the victim was the target of the crime, and this was not a random act. The location of the incident is unknown. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311.

