Mercy Flight is landing at the Pembroke Fire Hall, responding to a burn-victim call in the area of 8600 South lake Road.

The victim is described as a man in his mid-50s with first and second-degree burns to his face, hands, and check from a fuel fire.

The fire is out.

The patient is conscious and breathing.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne in route to ECMC. Pembroke Fire is back in service.