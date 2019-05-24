Man who allegedly ran over his ex-wife with his truck could be in Batavia area, reward offered

The U.S. Marshall's Office says a man who is accused of running over his ex-wife multiple times with his truck, seriously injuring her, May 17 could be in the Batavia or Albion area.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Shane Hescox, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 190-pound white male.

His last known address is 8422 Carol Court, Wheatfield, in Niagara County.

Investigator Brent Novak said Hescox has known ties to Batavia and Albion.

He also has a violent criminal history, Novak said, and though he's not known to have a weapon, citizens should not try to apprehend him.

Novak said he has several tattoos, including the ones seen on his neck as well as tattoos on his fingers.

Hescox is wanted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall's Service and is facing a charge of assault in the second degree.

People with information that could lead authorities to locate him should call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or call 9-1-1.