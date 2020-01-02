Man who menaced a police officer sent to prison

A 27-year-old Batavia man was sentenced to a minimum of two years prison on charges stemming from an incident in September where he menaced a police officer with a knife.

Morgan Cox, Jr., had previously entered a guilty plea to counts of menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Judge Charles Zambito sentenced today to two years in prison on the menacing charge and 1 1/3 to 3 years on the weapons charge. He will serve at least 1 1/2 years on parole upon his release.

Cox made no statement in court. Zambito said the defendant's actions were "totally pointless" and said Cox's actions were fueled by an addiction to drugs.

Zambito referred to another dangerous incident that Cox had found himself in saying “People came with baseball bats because they know how you are” stressing that Cox needed to address his addiction.

(Via our news partner, WBTA.)