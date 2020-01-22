Local Matters

January 22, 2020 - 6:55pm

Man who murdered Good Samaritan facing 20-to-life after guilty plea

posted by Howard B. Owens in Quinton Edmonds, crime, news, notify, batavia.
quinton_edmonds_mugshot20191202.jpg
Quinton Edmonds

In County Court yesterday, Quinton Edmonds, of Rochester, admitted to killing Michael R. Paladino outside of Paladino's Ross Street residence on June 1 after Paladino tried to come to the aid of a woman he apparently believed Edmonds was assaulting.

With the guilty plea, Edmonds avoids a trial next month and gets a sentence cap of 20-to-life in state prison.  The possible maximum sentence for the Class A1 felony is 25-to-life.

According to District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Edmonds made no other statements in a court other than admitting to his crime as Judge Charles Zambito read the facts contained in the grand jury indictment before pleading "guilty."

Edmonds will be sentenced at 9 a.m., Feb. 19.

