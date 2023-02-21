Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 21, 2023 - 1:57pm

Manure truck rollover reported on Simonds Road, Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

darienaccimagejpeg_0_9.jpg

A manure truck rollover accident is reported in the area of 10067 Simonds Road, Darien.

Darien Fire, Corfu Fire and East Pembroke Fire were dispatched.

"Heavy entrapment," reported.

Law enforcement on scene requested Mercy Flight on standby.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: Mercy Flight Central requested to the scene.  There is a 30-minute ETA.

UPDATE 2:03 p.m.: Patient is alert.

UPDATE 2:37 p.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.

UPDATE 2:53 p.m.: DEC is responding though the manure spill is flowing into a field. "No waterways involved."  A heavy wrecker is canceled. The owner is apparently going to take care of moving it.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: The patient is being transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service

idarienaccmagejpeg_0_8.jpg

rdarienaccesized_resized_20230221_152423.jpg

rdarienaccesized_resized_20230221_1445361.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break