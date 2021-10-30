Maple Street arsonist convicted in jury trial

UPDATED with additional information from the trial.

Plush Dozier

An arson and attempted murder case dating back to 2018, beset by numerous delays -- including the 2020 pandemic -- has reached a resolution after a jury trial this week of Plush Dozier, 24.

Dozier was convicted by the jury this afternoon on both counts.

First-degree arson is a Class A-1 felony. Second-degree attempted murder is a Class B felony. Under New York's penal law, both sentences must run concurrently.

Dozier intentionally set fire on June 15 to the house at 35 Maple St., Batavia, in an attempt to kill a person inside the residence.

First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Finnell, who prosecuted the case, indicated the conviction came on the strength of a confession by Dozier the night of the fire. At the fire scene while fire crews were still battling the blaze, Dozier approached Officer Arick Perkins and admitted to starting the fire. He later made a tape confession that included method and intent. Those details were corroborated through additional investigation and statements by occupants of the home.

During the drive, Lt. Micahel Morris, City Fire, provided testimony that helped secure the conviction.

During deliberations, the jury asked for a replay of the video of Dozier's confession and also asked for a readback of a portion of the testimony of one of the children who was home at the time of the fire.

Finnell said the jury deliberated for more than two hours before returning a verdict.

Among the delays in the case was a September 2019 mental health evaluation that ended in a determination that Dozier was mentally fit to stand trial.

While in custody, Dozier allegedly damaged the door of a Sheriff's patrol vehicle and menaced an officer. He also is accused of kicking out a plate glass window at the jail in a separate incident.

