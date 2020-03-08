March 8 COVID-19 update from County Health Department

Press release:

“With Governor Andrew Cuomo’s declaration of a state of emergency in New York in response to COVID-19, the Genesee & Orleans County Health Departments are focusing on preparedness to respond to potential positive cases of COVID-19 in both counties,” stated Paul Pettit, Director, Genesee & Orleans County Health Departments. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has authorized health care providers to order testing for COVID-19. There is no evidence of the disease reaching Western New York, however, this is a rapidly evolving situation and the likelihood of more cases being identified in the coming days is possible. We will continue to update with local media as appropriate.

In Genesee and Orleans Counties, we’ve had 12 people undergo precautionary quarantine based on travel history. 11 have been cleared, with none becoming ill, 1 remains in quarantine with no current illness and will remain under observation through the 14 day period.

“We encourage residents to remain calm; be prepared by making sure you have supplies on hand including a thermometer, fever-reducing over-the- counter medication, such as ibuprofen; and listen to factual reports from the

CDC, NYSDOH, and Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments,” stated Pettit. “Our social media platforms will continue to post pertinent information/trusted links and can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with GOHealthNY as our user name. You can also call the NYS Coronavirus

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses, including the flu (influenza) which is currently widespread: