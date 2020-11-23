Local Matters

November 23, 2020 - 7:28pm

Matt Worth honored at City Council meeting

posted by Howard B. Owens in matt worth, batavia, news.

img_3109worth.jpg

Matt Worth, retiring after nearly 34 years with the city, was honored tonight for his service to the community with a proclamation from the City Council read by Council President Eugene Jankowski.

"I'm incredibly thankful," Worth said. "The City of Batavia is a great place to work. Amazing and remarkable people."

Photo and information by Mike Pettinella.

Previously: Matt Worth emphasizes bond with coworkers as he reflects upon long career with City of Batavia

