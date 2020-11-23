November 23, 2020 - 7:28pm
Matt Worth honored at City Council meeting
posted by Howard B. Owens in matt worth, batavia, news.
Matt Worth, retiring after nearly 34 years with the city, was honored tonight for his service to the community with a proclamation from the City Council read by Council President Eugene Jankowski.
"I'm incredibly thankful," Worth said. "The City of Batavia is a great place to work. Amazing and remarkable people."
Photo and information by Mike Pettinella.
Previously: Matt Worth emphasizes bond with coworkers as he reflects upon long career with City of Batavia