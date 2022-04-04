McCarthy's #6 being retired by BND United

The #6 David McCarthy wore when he played hockey for Batavia will be retired in a ceremony at the David McCarthy Memorial Tournament in December, it was announced last night at the BND United Awards Banquet.

A banner will be raised in McCarthy's honor at the game in the recently renamed David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.

McCarthy died in a motor vehicle accident in November 2006 at the age of 29. He was a 1995 graduate of Batavia High School, where he excelled in baseball and hockey.

Photo and information submitted by Guy Pellegrino.