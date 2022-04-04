Local Matters

April 4, 2022 - 2:10pm

McCarthy's #6 being retired by BND United

posted by Howard B. Owens in David McCarthy, bnd united, sports, hockey.

img_6076bnd.jpg

The #6 David McCarthy wore when he played hockey for Batavia will be retired in a ceremony at the David McCarthy Memorial Tournament in December, it was announced last night at the BND United Awards Banquet. 

A banner will be raised in McCarthy's honor at the game in the recently renamed David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.

McCarthy died in a motor vehicle accident in November 2006 at the age of 29.  He was a 1995 graduate of Batavia High School, where he excelled in baseball and hockey.

Photo and information submitted by Guy Pellegrino.

