April 4, 2022 - 2:10pm
McCarthy's #6 being retired by BND United
posted by Howard B. Owens in David McCarthy, bnd united, sports, hockey.
The #6 David McCarthy wore when he played hockey for Batavia will be retired in a ceremony at the David McCarthy Memorial Tournament in December, it was announced last night at the BND United Awards Banquet.
A banner will be raised in McCarthy's honor at the game in the recently renamed David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.
McCarthy died in a motor vehicle accident in November 2006 at the age of 29. He was a 1995 graduate of Batavia High School, where he excelled in baseball and hockey.
Photo and information submitted by Guy Pellegrino.
