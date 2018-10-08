McMurray announced $475K raised for campaign in third quarter

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District, today showed a major force of strength raising more than $475,000 in the campaign’s third quarter, the vast majority of it in the seven weeks following incumbent Member of Congress Chris Collins being indicted on charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI. The momentum of Nate’s campaign is accelerating even as the campaign is still counting checks from September.



“I’m proud to show the party bosses that our grassroots campaign has the resources to go toe-to-toe with special interest dark money and Mr. Collins’ dirty attack ads. We’re only getting started,” said Nate McMurray. “I have been crisscrossing this district since January meeting thousands of voters from across Western and Central New York. We’ve been fueled by potlucks and picnics and our grassroots support has been growing from day one. But this race now has, and deserves, national attention. Mr. Collins’ arrest put NY-27 in the spotlight because it’s obvious to everyone, and certainly voters here, that they deserve better than a representative out on bail. I understand how big this district is – I know because I’ve been everywhere talking to voters about healthcare, social security, and how to help small businesses and family farms succeed – and I know that it’s important we get our message everywhere. You can expect to see us on tv soon and expect to see our grassroots supporters out in their neighborhoods, spreading our message of integrity and a system that works for the working men and women of this district.”



Nate’s impressive fundraising comes even as he will not accept corporate PAC money. Last week, he was endorsed by End Citizens United, a group dedicated to getting Big Money out of politics and fixing the rigged system in Washington so it works for all Americans.



It was August 10 when Mr. Collins was arrested on charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI but it was only September 17 when voters of this region learned that it would be Mr. Collins running for re-election after weeks of bait-and-switch legal shenanigans. It’s no surprise that overwhelming support has come to Nate since voters learned that he would be running against Mr. Collins.



In that time, Nate has built a professional finance operation, built up his campaign staff, and opened seven offices to hold the massive volunteer base.



Nate has also received the support of the working men and women of the district with support from