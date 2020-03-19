McMurray announces virtual town halls

Press release:

Starting this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Nate McMurray, candidate for U.S. Congress in New York’s 27th District will hold digitally accessible Town Hall-style events in an effort to stay accessible to voters during COVID-19 pandemic and necessity of social distancing. The events will be streamed live and participants will have the opportunity to ask the candidate questions and receive answers in real-time.

“This is a difficult time for our nation; the already struggling families of this district will be hit hard by this pandemic and need access to their leaders and candidates now more than ever. The focus of our campaign has always been to lift up the good people of this region; while the coronavirus will inarguably impact the way we interact with them, it’s critical that we maintain open lines of communication and support for one another. My team is committed to utilizing alternative forms of engagement in order to address concerns, discuss the issues that matter most to NY-27 residents, and connect people with the resources they need throughout this crisis, ” said Nate McMurray.

McMurray will begin live streaming today at 4:00 p.m. and will start every session by reading to the children of those participating. Those interested in attending the live session may access the event here: https://www.twitch.tv/nate_mcmurray

Nate McMurray is a native of North Tonawanda. He ran for Congress in NY-27 in 2018 and lost by less than 1% of the vote. Nate is a family man, an Eagle Scout, and one of seven children raised by a single mother when his father died of cancer at the age of 39. Nate worked his way through community college, earned a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Buffalo, then earned a law degree from California’s prestigious Hastings College of Law. The US government awarded Nate a Fulbright Scholarship to study the development of constitutional democracy in South Korea. His academic successes led to positions in private law practice, where he ably represented U.S. business interests in Asia. Nate was formerly the Town Supervisor of Grand Island, a conservative community in Western New York, where he was instrumental in bringing fiscal responsibility to local government and millions of dollars in new business investment to the town.