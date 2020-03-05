McMurray calls new Jacobs ad xenophobic

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democratic congressional candidate in the April 28th Special Election in NY-27, gave the following statement after the release of Chris Jacobs’ first TV ad.

"Two elections in a row, Western New Yorkers have had to deal with out-of-touch millionaires named Chris who prioritize lying about me and racist fear-mongering, instead of addressing the critical issues our families face each day.

Think about this. His first commercial is not about expanding healthcare, creating jobs, or building our infrastructure; it's about lies and hating foreigners. While seniors and hardworking families here continue to go without healthcare and struggle to make ends meet, he's ignoring real threats and trying to scare people with race-baiting politics.

Clearly Jacobs and the rest of Chris Collins’ cronies learned nothing from the incredibly close election results in 2018. Everyday Americans in this district have had enough of their self-serving approach to government and divisive politics.

While my opponent proudly touts his support of President Trump and his budget cuts to Medicare and Social Security, I will continue to fight for access to affordable healthcare, education, and quality jobs for the families in NY27. If he wants to try to win with xenophobic commercials, making up nonsense about me, and having GOP SuperPAC’s follow me around with cameras to make weird attack ads, he's more out-of-touch and more a repeat of Chris Collins than we all thought”, said McMurray.