McMurray claims new internal poll shows him with 4 point lead over Collins

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democrat and Working Families Party candidate, today released a new poll showing that he is ahead by 4 points, with 47% of the respondents saying they will support McMurray against indicted incumbent Chris Collins. Since the indictment in early August, McMurray has surged in the polls, earned endorsements from both the Buffalo News and conservative New York Post, and the race has been added to the DCCC’s “Red to Blue” list.

"The people of Western New York are done with the embarrassment Chris Collins has brought on our region. Republicans, Democrats and independents know that it’s time to put country before party and reject a Congressman who’s out on bail. There is no stopping this movement, and we are ready to win on Election Day,” said McMurray.

The poll also showed that Collins has a 51% unfavorability, while McMurray’s name recognition has surged -- 74% of respondents know about McMurray.



The poll was conducted by Tulchin Research from October 25th to October 28th and had a sample size of 400 people. The results showed that 47% supporting McMurray, 43% for Collins, and 4% for Reform Party candidate Larry Piegza. The margin of error is ±4%.



The polling memo can be viewed here: https://votemcmurray.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Tulchin-Research-Memo-NY-27-Poll-Findings-10-29-18.pdf