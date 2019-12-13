McMurray critical of GOP suit over NY-27 special election

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democrat running for Congress in NY-27, issued the following statement blasting the state GOP for their lawsuit.

“The GOP’s party bosses are once again prioritizing partisan politics over what’s best for the families of Western New York. These enablers didn’t care about NY-27 having real representation when they supported and bowed down to the criminal Chris Collins, even after his indictment. But now, they want to bill the taxpayers for an additional special election because they think it gives them a leg up on holding onto this seat. We should not reward the party machine for failing the hardworking people of this region by enabling a criminal who abused his elected position. Regardless of when the special election is held, we will be ready to once and for all deliver the representation the district has been robbed of for years.”