McMurray criticizes Jacobs for not speaking out against Trump's 'outrageous and offensive' remarks

Press release:

Yesterday, President Trump recommended that Americans listen to the advice of a doctor, Stella Immanuel, who claims to have a cure for COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine," said Nate McMurray, Democratic congressional candidate for NY-27. "The medical community at large, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the FDA, and randomized experiments have all indicated that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective, and sometimes dangerous when used to treat COVID-19.

"But that has not stopped the President from promoting it. This supposed doctor has also advised against wearing masks and warned about some 'vaccine' that would make us less religious. Worse yet—she has a history of mixing complete conspiracy and mythology into her medical advice—talk of demons, witches, and aliens. Yet Trump still called her 'very impressive.' "

Chris Jacobs, after tightly tying himself to Trump, has remained silent on this and many other issues. Since the Special Election, Jacobs has remained mute on this and many other outrageous or offensive comments by the President, hiding behind a team of spokespeople.

“He’s practicing a sort of à la carte Trumpism," McMurray said. "He wants to take what benefits him politically and ignore the conspiracy, lies, and failures. Tens of thousands of people are dying. Americans are banned from traveling to most countries. Trump’s handling of the virus is a historic fiasco, and the people of Western New York want leadership, not some flip-flopper.”

McMurray has echoed the warnings of doctors and scientists since January and has offered recommendations for achieving best practices on testing and tracing for months. Unlike Jacobs, if elected McMurray would be advocating for a national testing plan, resources to stabilize and sustain NY-27’s rural hospitals, and responsible allocation of federal funds for state and local governments, families, and small businesses.

“The press, our campaign, and the voters will hold Jacobs accountable for his poor judgment and bad acts, like voting against sick pay for COVID-19 patients, spreading misinformation during the pandemic, and not holding the President accountable when Americans are dying,” McMurray continued. “The President claimed to have ‘researched’ my record before lying to the people of Western New York. For America’s sake, I wish he would research these quack doctors that are putting all of our lives at risk with their misinformation.

"Jacobs’ father was a highly respected medical professional — head and shoulders above the likes of the strip mall snake oil salesmen that Trump promotes. I implore Jacobs, Trump, and all Americans to listen to the true experts and to reason. The real tragedy is that so many of the deaths occurring now are completely avoidable.

"We could manage this virus until there is a vaccine, but our President and Jacobs have abandoned science for party politics. They have chosen talk of aliens, witches, and demons, instead of leadership and solutions for the American people."