McMurray issues statement on delay of special election

Press release:

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the date of the New York State’s presidential primary and special election will be moved from April 28 to June 23, to align with the congressional and legislative primaries across the state.

New York follows 10 states and one territory to move their presidential primaries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico have all delayed their primaries.

“There is nothing more critical than protecting the health and safety of our families right now," said Nate McMurray, the Democratic candidate in the NY-27 District. "I am grateful for Governor Cuomo’s leadership and for putting the people of New York before politics.

"This decision protects not only the general public, but hundreds of election workers and Board of Elections staff. When we carry out this essential democratic process on June 23rd, it will allow all residents, volunteers, and staff to do so safely. My team will be checking on the community to ensure that all our residents are prepared for the June election. I believe in Western New Yorkers and know they will be ready.”