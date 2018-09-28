McMurray praises House for naming insider trading bill after Louise Slaughter

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District, today applauded the House of Representatives for unanimously approving legislation that would rename the Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act after the bill’s champion, the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. The bill outlawed insider trading in Congress.

“Here in New York’s 27th Congressional District, we know the consequences of a member of Congress who takes their constituents for granted and decides that enriching themselves is their top priority. It took the FBI arresting Mr. Collins for many to see what Congresswoman Slaughter had been saying for months.

“On the campaign trail, I often tell the story of the time I met Louise Slaughter. I tell them that when I decided to challenge Congressman Collins a lot of people told me to go home, a lot of people in Washington told me not to bother. But then I met Louise. In her legendary Kentucky accent, she told me ‘if you do it, fight like hell,’ and since then we’ve made that the motto of our campaign.

“Louise told me to fight like hell and she showed us what it looks like to fight for what’s right. I’m proud that the House of Representatives honored her once again by recognizing her integrity, tenacity and the simple idea that a representative’s duty is to the constituents they serve, not their own financial interests.”



This week, Real Clear Politics labeled Nate’s race a toss-up.