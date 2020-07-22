McMurray predicts victory in November, short term for Jacobs

Press release:

Today Nate McMurray, the Democratic nominee in the 27th congressional district, held a press conference with supporters on the status of his race and his path to victory in November.

“I am amazed and grateful for the support, and especially blown away by our victory here in Ontario County. On Election Day we were down by 42 points across the district, and now we are down to a mere 5 points, maybe even less,” McMurray said. “Even though Jacobs received significant support from President Trump - including numerous robocalls, tweets, and a live Town hall the night before Election Night - even though he outspent us on commercials 10 to 1 and is able to privately fund his campaign, and even though we ran a progressive campaign in the reddest district in New York, Jacobs only won by a small margin.

"All things considered, he should’ve maintained his 42-point lead from election night. Make no mistake, while my opponent has claimed victory time and again prior to tens of thousands of votes being counted, attempting to silence countless voices of people in this district, he knows, and Trump knows, Jacobs is limping into Washington. This is the foreshadowing of our clear path to victory three months from now, when an additional 150,000 or more people will be casting their ballots.

“While Jacobs is about to serve one of the shortest congressional terms ever, the next three months are critical. Now Jacobs must address the critical issues facing our region that he avoided on the campaign trail. Will Jacobs continue to defend President Trump and how he has handled COVID-19? Will Jacobs continue to claim Trump is doing a great job for our region when Western New York has one of the worst job markets in the country? It is our job to hold them both accountable. It is our job to continue to stand against the daily lies being told and to fight for our democracy.

“A critical part of our fight is to ensure that when 150,000 additional people cast their ballot this November, every vote is counted. Due to massive confusion during this Special Election, people struggled to receive their ballots in time to no fault of their own, and as a result, thousands of ballots were thrown away and not counted. This is unacceptable. We must do better.

"It is imperative we make this process simpler, more accessible and more transparent and get county boards of elections the critical resources they need to process a growing number of unprecedented absentee ballots. Trump and Jacobs are already trying to suppress our votes and silence our voices, but we will continue to advocate for truth and to fight like hell for the people of the 27th."