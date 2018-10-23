McMurray releases anti-corruption plan

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democratic and Working Families Party candidate in New York’s 27th Congressional District, today released his multi-point Clean up Corruption Plan to crack down on corruption in Washington.



Corruption on both sides of the aisle is all too familiar to the people of Western New York, from Chris Collins’ recent indictment for insider trading and lying to the FBI to the guilty pleas of former Erie Democratic Chair Steve Pigeon.



“Elected officials should work on behalf of the people they represent and no one else -- not corporate boards, not special interests, their constituents. It’s that simple,” said McMurray. “We know the consequences of a man like Mr. Collins all too well in this region: their greed robs us as taxpayers and their betrayal undermines our faith in democracy. It is the antithesis of public service. In Congress, I will fight for this to limit special interests’ influence on our leaders and elections. We deserve better.”



McMurray’s “Clean up Corruption Plan” is outlined below:

Enact far stricter limits on political contributions from special interests, lobbyists and wealthy special interests. Nate has voluntarily imposed a ban on corporate PAC money for his campaign, but this should be the law for all candidates.

Prohibit Members of Congress from sitting on for-profit corporate boards

Pass tougher campaign finance laws and more transparent disclosures of outside political spending.

Overturn the disastrous Citizens United decision, which opened the floodgates for unlimited, untraceable spending in our elections.

Nate has been a consistent voice for good government throughout the campaign. He has refused to accept corporate PAC money and has been endorsed by End Citizens United, a group dedicated to getting Big Money out of politics.



Nate has funded his campaign the right way. 5,700 different people contributed to McMurray’s campaign in the last three months. More than 4,600 of them gave $50 or less. In fact, the average donation was under $70.