February 20, 2020 - 3:34pm

McMurray says Trump sidelining loyalists in endorsement of Jacobs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Nate McMurray, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Today, President Donald Trump endorsed Chris Jacobs in a tweet. Nate McMurray had this to say in response:

“It’s a good thing the president endorsed Jacobs early, because it took several years for Jacobs to endorse the president or even say his name,” said Nate McMurray. 

“If I was Stefan Mychajliw, Beth Parlato, or Rob Ortt, I’d feel pretty betrayed right now. Jacobs became a Trump supporter overnight to try and win this position. Money talks. I invite President Trump to come to NY-27. I invite him to stand on a stage, look me in the eye and explain to me and the people of NY-27, why he wants to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare. I want to see what he has to say for himself for taking away care from our elderly, our rural hospitals, or all those people who earned the right to those benefits through years of hard work. He needs to explain, because Jacobs sure can’t.”

