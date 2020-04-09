McMurray supports mail-in ballots for June election

Press release:

Today, NY-27 congressional candidate Nate McMurray voiced his support of Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement to allow all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the Special Election that will be held on June 23rd.

In addition to expanded absentee balloting, McMurray is advocating for legislation that enables the Board of Elections to send all eligible voters a ballot by mail. The ballots could be mailed-in or deposited, as applicable, at drop-off locations, voter service and/or polling centers.

“New Yorkers should not have to face the same tough situation that the people of Wisconsin just experienced, we will not make room for voter suppression," McMurray said. "We must do better. We must go further to protect our communities and people and allow any and all voters to mail-in a ballot.

"Let’s prioritize the health of our community and be proactive -- we need to send every registered voter a ballot in the mail. In our democratic society, no person should have to make a choice between their health and their right to vote.”