November 2, 2018 - 5:39pm

McMurray to visit all eight counties of the NY-27 on final weekend of campaign

posted by Howard B. Owens in NY-27, Nate McMurray, batavia, news.

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democrat and Working Families Party candidate in NY-27, will be visiting all 8 counties this weekend as a part of his grassroots Get Out the Vote effort to talk to as many voters as possible across the district. He will travel to the counties in the following order: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Ontario, Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming. The tour will end with a GOTV rally with Talia Shire, an Oscar-nominated actress of two of the most successful movie franchises in history, the Rocky and Godfather sagas, at the campaign’s headquarters in Hamburg.

McMurray will be at Tim Horton's, 20 Main St., Batavia at 8:45 a.m., Sunday, for 30 minutes.

