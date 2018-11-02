McMurray to visit all eight counties of the NY-27 on final weekend of campaign

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democrat and Working Families Party candidate in NY-27, will be visiting all 8 counties this weekend as a part of his grassroots Get Out the Vote effort to talk to as many voters as possible across the district. He will travel to the counties in the following order: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Ontario, Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming. The tour will end with a GOTV rally with Talia Shire, an Oscar-nominated actress of two of the most successful movie franchises in history, the Rocky and Godfather sagas, at the campaign’s headquarters in Hamburg.