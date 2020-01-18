Member of Erie County Legislature announces candidacy for 61st State Senate seat

Video Sponsor

At the Harvester Center in Batavia yesterday, Ed Rath, a 12-year member of the Erie County Legislature, announced his candidacy for the 61st State Senate, running for the seat that Michael Ranzenhofer will vacate at the end of the year.

Rath attacked the one-party rule of Albany that he said has led to sky-high deficit spending, the passage of one-sided legislation such as the Green Light Law, the farm labor bill, and bail reform.

He said he will work to repeal bail reform and ensure the concerns of upstate residents are presented in Albany.

Rath is attempting to follow the political path of his mother, Mary Lou Rath, who was also once a member of the Erie County Legislature before being elected to the 61st State Senate in 1993, holding the office until her retirement in 2008.

