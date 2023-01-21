Members of SnoPackers recognized by governor for life-saving efforts during Winter Storm Elliott

Nathan Fix and Tony Johnston of Genesee SnoPackers were among dozens of people recognized for their efforts to save lives during Winter Storm Elliott today in a ceremony in Buffalo.

Many of those recognized received certificates. Fix and Johnston received from Gov. Kathy Hochul The Governor's Medal of Public Service.

He said he and Johnston have been volunteer firefighters for a long time so going out and helping people is just what they do. Still, he said. "It's a great honor, and it reflects well on Genesee Snopackers."

Fix and Johnston, along with Deputy Kevin McCarthy, who rode with them in the Snopackers groomer and received a certificate of recognition, spent 17 hours in Oakfield and Alabama, making their way through heavy wind and snow on snow-covered roads, rescuing people from stranded vehicles.

Submitted photo. Nate Fix, vice president Genesee SnoPackers, Tony Johnston, SnoPackers, Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yager, Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode, Oakfield Fire Chief Sean Downing, Chad Williams, assistant fire chief, County Legislator Marianne Clattenburg.