February 15, 2019 - 9:05pm

Mercy Flight transports injured person following accident on North Bergen Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, byron.

Two people have been transported, including one by Mercy Flight, from the site of an accident involving a manure spreader and a van in the area of 6385 North Bergen Road, Byron.

The county's Crash Management Team is investigating the accident.

Byron and South Byron volunteer fire departments are on scene. Bergen's ambulance also responded.

One person was reportedly entrapped in a vehicle following the accident and extrication was required.

Information via Alecia Kaus/Video News Service, who is at the scene for The Batavian.

