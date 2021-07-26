Local Matters

July 26, 2021 - 1:40pm

Mercy rule kicks in as Batavia skunks Jamestown 12-0

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, baseball, Baseball Muckdogs.

Nathan Hinkley, from Albion and a senior at Keystone College, spun a gem and the Batavia offense scored runs in bunches leading an early exit from Dwyer Stadium for the first-place Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

The Skunks got skunked 12-0.

Hinkley (2-5) pitched all seven innings of the truncated game while giving up only three hits and issuing only two walks.  

Cameron Conley, playing second base, raised his season average to .270 with three hits.He also knocked in four runs and scored twice while also drawing a walk.

Jerry Reinhart was 2-2 with an RBI and run scored. 

Shortstop Charlie Szykowny has been on a tear recently. He was 2-4 with an RBI and scored two runs. He's now hitting .331.

The Muckdogs are now 21-18 on the season and are in second place, a half-game ahead of the Geneva Red Wings in the battle for a playoff spot. The team has two games left. They play Jamestown (27-14) again on Wednesday in Jamestown and Niagara at home at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

