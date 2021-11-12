Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 12, 2021 - 7:35pm

Minimal information available from State Police on fatal accident in Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Pavilion, notify.

stillpavilion.jpg

A possible serious-injury accident was reported around 3:15 today on Starr Road and Crossman Road, in Pavilion. 

The State Police have refused to provide any information about the accident.  

It was reportedly a one-vehicle accident with a person ejected.  Mercy Flight was called but it's unknown if a person was transported.

A person reportedly fled the scene on foot and a K-9 was requested to assist in the search.  Because the State Police refuse to provide information to the public about the incident, it is unknown if the person was ever located.

A trooper who answered the phone at the Batavia Barracks this evening said,  "it's not our policy" to release information.

UPDATE 7:49 p.m.: Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A public information officer, said he did not yet have any information on the accident other than to confirm it is a fatal accident. 

UPDATE 8:09 p.m.: Additional information from Troop A: The vehicle was southbound on Star Road and struck a utility pole.  Another occupant of the vehicle was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The investigation is ongoing.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service contributed to this story.  Photos by Alecia Kaus.

still_2pavilion.jpg

still_3pavilion.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button