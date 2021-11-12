Minimal information available from State Police on fatal accident in Pavilion

A possible serious-injury accident was reported around 3:15 today on Starr Road and Crossman Road, in Pavilion.

The State Police have refused to provide any information about the accident.

It was reportedly a one-vehicle accident with a person ejected. Mercy Flight was called but it's unknown if a person was transported.

A person reportedly fled the scene on foot and a K-9 was requested to assist in the search. Because the State Police refuse to provide information to the public about the incident, it is unknown if the person was ever located.

A trooper who answered the phone at the Batavia Barracks this evening said, "it's not our policy" to release information.

UPDATE 7:49 p.m.: Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A public information officer, said he did not yet have any information on the accident other than to confirm it is a fatal accident.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m.: Additional information from Troop A: The vehicle was southbound on Star Road and struck a utility pole. Another occupant of the vehicle was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service contributed to this story. Photos by Alecia Kaus.