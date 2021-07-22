Miss being out with people? The fair is the antidote to what ails you

One hundred and eighty one years ago, the local farmers invited the Genesee County community to a fair and the Ag Society has been hosting a fair every year since -- well, except last year when a pandemic forced the fair's concellation in history.

In 2021, the Genesee County Fair is back and fair managers are promising a good time.

"We have a midway Tuesday through Saturday," said Rose Topolski, one of the fair managers. "We have a demolition derby Friday night at seven o'clock. We have a big draft horse show tomorrow at 5:30 (p.m.), and that continues Saturday at noon. We also have stock car racing, both Saturdays of the fair. We're expecting between a thousand and twelve hundred animals to be on the property during the entire week. We have tons of fair food. All the fair favorites. Pretty much every aspect of the fair will be here again this year."

To celebrate, the Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon cutting at the fairgrounds this afternoon.

The fair has been quite popular the past few years and co-manager Nick O'Geen thinks after a year of COVID resitrictions, the fair offers area residents a way to get out and rub elbows with their friends and neighbors again.

"You've been cooped up long enough," O'Geen said. "t's time to come out and have some fair fun."

For the copmlete 2021 schedule, click here.