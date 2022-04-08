Local Matters

April 8, 2022 - 8:02pm

Missing man located safe in Oakfield

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oakfield, news.

A man missing from the Village of Oakfield has been located in a wooded area off a field in the Town of Oakfield after a massive search by first responders from Oakfield Fire, Elba Fire and the Sheriff's Office.

The man is conscious, alert, and breathing but weak.  He is diabetic.

First responders are working on getting to a safe location so he can be evaluated by Mercy EMS.

The elderly man walked away from his home on North Pearl Street at around 4 p.m.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service contributed to this story.

