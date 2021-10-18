Model railroad enthusiasts filled Call Arena on Sunday

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers Inc.'s Giant Train Show made a spectacular return Sunday to Call Arena at GCC growing 1,150 attendees and 100 vendors.

"The event was the first major train show in our area, post-pandemic, and attracted one of the largest number of patrons that we’ve seen in the past 5 years," said Mike Pyszczek, the show's chairman.

He praised GCC for providing a safe and supportive environment for the event.

The next train show, the organization's 100th, is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

The club was founded in Batavia and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.

"We have been holding spring and fall train shows since the early ’70s at various venues in the Batavia area," Pyszczek said. "We began using the Richard C. Call Arena at GCC when it first opened in 2018 and have grown the event to be one of the largest hobby shows in Upstate NY."

The Club's annual open house is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4, at its clubhouse in the Village of Oakfield during the village holiday celebration.