More than 700 small businesses received relief loans through Tompkins Bank of Castile

Press release:

More than 700 companies throughout Western New York were able to access approximately $120 million under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program facilitated by Tompkins Bank of Castile.

“Keeping with our longstanding commitment to the community, we were happy to do our part to support local businesses, especially during this time of need,” said President and CEO, John McKenna. “We’re thankful that our efforts were able to protect more than 7,000 local jobs.”

Essential bank staff aimed to get ahead of the rush by working extended hours — mostly remotely — to reassure customers, explain the PPP program, and process the loans as quickly as possible.

Local businesses are using the loans to keep employees on their payrolls, as well as cover other operating costs including interest, rent, and utility costs. The customers were very appreciative of the support.

“We’re grateful for Tompkins for keeping us updated on this process and supporting us along the way,” said one small business owner. “I really appreciate the information they have been able to provide, and I feel very confident with Tompkins at the helm.”

The COVID-19 pandemic required Tompkins to restrict its services to drive-up, ATM, phone, mobile, and internet banking. During this time, the staff worked diligently to educate customers about its electronic services.

“As an essential business, we’ve been fortunate to stay open and accessible to our customers when they need us most,” McKenna said. “We believe in the power of our local people working together to help our communities grow and thrive; That’s why we’ll continue to do everything possible to support our friends and neighbors as we work together to recover.”