Motor vehicle accident reported on West Main, in front of Tops

A motor vehicle accident with injuries, and is blocking, is reported at 390 West Main St., Batavia, in front of Tops.

There are multiple calls. Some are reporting one vehicle, some reporting multiple accidents at that location.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.: There is entrapment. Town of Batavia is requested to Station #1 to set up a landing zone for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:27 a.m.: Le Roy Ambulance Service also requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:37 a.m.: It appears that a Ford sedan was wewtbound on West Main Street and crossed over the center line at Lewiston at a potentially high rate of speed, and struck a white Jeep ahead of it at Lewiston and West Main streets. Heavy damage to both vehicles.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: State Police are investigating the accident and do not have enough information yet to say exactly what happened, Zone Sergeant Ben Fasano said. There were two people in each vehicle, all with serious injuries. Three people were transported by ground ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and one person by Mercy Flight to ECMC. One person had life-threatening injuries, and Fasano was uncertain which way -- by ground or Mercy Flight -- that person was transported.