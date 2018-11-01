Local Matters

November 1, 2018 - 2:53pm

Motor vehicle accident reported on West Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A motor vehicle accident is reported, possibly two, on West Main Street at Bogue Avenue, with minor injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

