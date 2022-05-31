Motor vehicle accident reported on West Main Street, Batavia

Dispatchers have received multiple calls regarding an automobile accident in the area of 211 West Main St., Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

At least one caller reported a possible ejection.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 10:17 p.m.: No one was ejected. There was one driver in each vehicle and they were each in tact when police arrived on scene. One occupant is being transferred to United Memorial Medical Center for evaluation, and the other driver is being evaluated on scene. One vehicle was traveling southbound and the other vehicle was westbound, and the vehicle on West Main Street allegedly was speeding, according to a witness, and ran a red light. That vehicle was T-boned by the other vehicle traveling on Oak Street.