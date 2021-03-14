Motor vehicle accident with entrapment reported on Galloway Road

A motor-vehicle accident with people trapped in a vehicle reported in the area of 2905 Galloway Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Mercy Flight being placed on ground standyby.

UPDATE 9:11 a.m.: One person trapped, a lengthy extrication expected, Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 9:30 a.m.: Galloway Road is being shut down at Downey Road. Mercy Flight is en route and will land in a church parking lot.

UPDATE 9:37 a.m.: The entrapped person has been extricated.

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne with one patient, en route to ECMC.

UPDATE 10:11 a.m.: The accident involved a white GMC SUV and a black sedan. The white GMC crossed the center line and struck the sedan head on. A second patient was also taken to ECMC, via ground ambulance.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: The Town of Batavia fire assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 10:21 a.m.: A press release will be issued later and photos from the scene will be posted at that time.