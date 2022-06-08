Local Matters

June 8, 2022 - 7:57pm

Motorcycle accident at Liberty and Sumner, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

Two motorcycles are reported down in the road at Liberty Street and Sumner Street, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: Two motorcyclists collided, no other vehicles involved. Both drivers were seen walking around the scene. Mercy EMS has left the scene without transporting anyone. The accident is under investigation and Batavia City Police will provide an update later.

