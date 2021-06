An accident involving a motorcycle is reported in the area of 7218 South Lake Road.

Mercy Flight is on a ground standby.

Bergen Fire and ambulance responding.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.: Mercy Flight won't be required. A Mercy ambulance that was also responding has been put back in service.

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Bergen ambulance is transporting a patient to Strong.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m.: Bergen assignment back in service.