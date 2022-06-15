Motorcycle accident reported on Clinton Street Road, Batavia

A motorcycle and other vehicle have reportedly crashed head-on on Clinton Street Road near Terry Hills.

The rider is reportedly down in the roadway, with unknown injuries.

Mercy Flight is available and is on ground standby.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: Stafford requested to Seven Springs Road to close traffic and Batavia PD requested to close traffic at East Avenue.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Motorcyclist is alert and talking.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.: A landing zone for Mercy Flight is being set up at Terry Hills.

UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: A person reportedly insisted on walking through the accident scene because he had a tee time.