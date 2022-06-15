Motorcycle accident reported on Clinton Street Road, Batavia
A motorcycle and other vehicle have reportedly crashed head-on on Clinton Street Road near Terry Hills.
The rider is reportedly down in the roadway, with unknown injuries.
Mercy Flight is available and is on ground standby.
Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: Stafford requested to Seven Springs Road to close traffic and Batavia PD requested to close traffic at East Avenue.
UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Motorcyclist is alert and talking.
UPDATE 4:02 p.m.: A landing zone for Mercy Flight is being set up at Terry Hills.
UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: A person reportedly insisted on walking through the accident scene because he had a tee time.
I understand the need to process the scene but it took an hour to get them to let us in my mom's house at Country Meadows. People need meds and things. Many residents waiting in hot cars. Both entrances shut down and no instructions. Told that nobody can go home.
Them golfers tear out of Terry Hills drunk so much. They have almost hit many residents here. I wouldn't be surprised to find out it was a driver from there. 4 residents here have told me while waiting here for an hour to get home that they bet it was a one of them golfers cuz they always getting near swiped by drivers here. Maybe something can be done about that.
Glad to see that he should be ok.
And yes driving through for tee time is ridiculous.... But so is blocking off residential access a mile up the road and causing all residents to not access their home, family, pets, meds. Traffic could have gone through for residents at the office parking lot. The only thing in the way was 4 cones..... Hundreds of feet from the accident.
